Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Shares of RIO opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

