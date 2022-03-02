Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONEX. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$83.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Onex has a 52 week low of C$72.98 and a 52 week high of C$101.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.46.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.