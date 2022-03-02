Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.13.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

