FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.