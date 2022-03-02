B. Riley Weighs in on Nephros, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nephros in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

