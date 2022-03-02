Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 69.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth $179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in IMAX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

