CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$56.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.10. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$56.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,856.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

