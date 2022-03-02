Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s previous close.
LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.
Shares of LBRDK opened at $144.10 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.57.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
