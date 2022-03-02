Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (HUT) & Its Peers

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 14.55 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $987.35 million $2.24 million -6.72

Hut 8 Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 717 3310 5097 96 2.50

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.97%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 49.71%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.53% -1,501.53% -9.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

