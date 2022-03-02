FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.