Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunic by 48.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

