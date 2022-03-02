Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.23.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.93 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.