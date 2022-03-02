Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $182.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.25 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $77.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $818.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

FTAI stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $57,530,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.