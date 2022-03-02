Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.66. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 70,971 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $119.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

