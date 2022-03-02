Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will announce $26.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.27 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $130.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Matterport has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

