Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.71. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 3,281 shares trading hands.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

