Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $173.76 and a 52-week high of $218.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTHR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.