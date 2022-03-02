Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $173.76 and a 52-week high of $218.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 102,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,501.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000.

