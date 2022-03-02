United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 321.3% in February

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UTME opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

About United Time Technology (Get Rating)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

