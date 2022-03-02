United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 321.3% in February

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UTME opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
