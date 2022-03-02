Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.07.
Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)
Featured Articles
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.