ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $36.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

