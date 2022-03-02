StockNews.com Lowers NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 913,131 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

