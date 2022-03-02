Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Polymetal International has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.