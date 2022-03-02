FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Unicharm Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unicharm in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.01.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

