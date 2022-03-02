Cormark Comments on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

