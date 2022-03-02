FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Lifted by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
NYSE PBA opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
