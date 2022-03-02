Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

TSE OR opened at C$16.71 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.19.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,277.78%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.