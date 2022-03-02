Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issued By William Blair

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $65.12 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

