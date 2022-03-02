Critical Contrast: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) vs. First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and First Northwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 3.05 $3.09 million $1.11 14.05 First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.85 $15.42 million $1.67 13.52

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.44% 0.96% First Northwest Bancorp 19.44% 8.29% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Affinity Bancshares and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

