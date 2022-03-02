Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $475.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

