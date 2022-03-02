Sprott (TSE:SII) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII opened at C$53.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.19. Sprott has a one year low of C$41.72 and a one year high of C$59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

