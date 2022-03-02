MKM Partners Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $127.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $117.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

