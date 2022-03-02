Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 109.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

MORF opened at $39.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. Morphic has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 620,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 155,015 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

