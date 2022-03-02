Barclays Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 210

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.70) to GBX 228 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

