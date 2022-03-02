Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.30). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.30), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10.
Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)
Featured Articles
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.