ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.62. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 77,098 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.