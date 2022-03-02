First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.80

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $26.19. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 432,679 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 461,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter.

