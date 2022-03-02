Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.30

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.30 and traded as high as $46.79. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 26,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

