Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 21,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

