Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 15,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

