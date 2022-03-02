Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 15,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:PSL opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
