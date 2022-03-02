NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 in the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after acquiring an additional 421,414 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 854,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

