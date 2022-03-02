Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.