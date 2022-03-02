Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.