Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will post $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $19.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.