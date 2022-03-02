Head-To-Head Review: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) & Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94% Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

33.3% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matterport and Avant Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 16.86 -$338.06 million N/A N/A Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 10.00 -$101.25 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Matterport and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 109.14%. Avant Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $25.70, suggesting a potential upside of 171.10%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than Matterport.

Summary

Avant Diagnostics beats Matterport on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

