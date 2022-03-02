Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) versus Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Financial Comparison

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 19.96% 30.29% 15.35% Lomiko Metals N/A -46.41% -44.73%

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 1.16 $6.06 million $0.22 6.05 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -5.07

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerigo Resources and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 511.02%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

