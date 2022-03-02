$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.51 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $29.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

