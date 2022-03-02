LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) versus Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Head-To-Head Comparison

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveOne and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.05 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.27 Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.27 $14.91 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveOne and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats LiveOne on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

