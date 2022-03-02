$154.34 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $117.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $687.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.10 million to $690.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $766.85 million to $852.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RPD opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

