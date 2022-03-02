IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Caroline Dowling Purchases 1,300 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,995.30).
LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,646.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,710.98.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.
IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
See Also
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.