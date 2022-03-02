IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Caroline Dowling Purchases 1,300 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,995.30).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,646.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,710.98.

Get IMI alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.77) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.