Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.27% from the stock’s current price.

SDGR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Schrödinger stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $114.10.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

